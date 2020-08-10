Ankeny police searching for suspects in High Trestle Trail vandalism

ANKENY, Iowa — A male and female rode their bikes on newly-poured concrete along an extension of the High Trestle Trail Friday evening, according to the Ankeny Police Department.
300 yards of the partially-dry cement were impacted with bike tracks and other writing. The cement dried overnight before the damage was found.
Police say the cost to replace the damage in the 300 block of SW Ordnance Road will be around $75,000.
If you have any information about this vandalism, you are asked to call Detective Muhlbauer with the Ankeny Police Department at 515-289-5266.
