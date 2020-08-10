Ankeny police searching for suspects in High Trestle Trail vandalism

The Ankeny Police Department says two people are wanted for allegedly vandalizing 300 yards of trail extension.

ANKENY, Iowa — A male and female rode their bikes on newly-poured concrete along an extension of the High Trestle Trail Friday evening, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

300 yards of the partially-dry cement were impacted with bike tracks and other writing. The cement dried overnight before the damage was found.

Police say the cost to replace the damage in the 300 block of SW Ordnance Road will be around $75,000.