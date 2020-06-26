Ankeny police: Man used pit bull as attack dog before killing it

33-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno-Martinez is being held at the Polk County Jail.

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is accused of escalating a fight with a pit bull, and then killing the animal after it attacked him.

Police said earlier this month, 33-year-old Carlos Moreno-Martinez was uninvited to a social gathering and tried to start a fight. He got his friend's dog, a Cane Corso pit bull mix, to hurt the victim.

The dog then bit Moreno-Martinez's arm and leg, causing significant injuries, according to police.

Moreno-Martinez told officers that after the dog attacked him, he stabbed it to death.

Moreno-Martinez was taken to the hospital for wounds.