Ankeny man charged with sexual abuse, incest

Officers said the abuse happened from 2015 to 2019.
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is accused of sexual abuse and incest that police say happened for nearly five years. 

36-year-old Zachariah Sidney allegedly sexually abused a relative when the victim was first 14 years old until they were 19 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the abuse happened from January 2015 until December 2019.

Sidney is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is charged with one count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree and one count of Incest.

