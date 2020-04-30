Ankeny man charged with sexual abuse, incest

Officers said the abuse happened from 2015 to 2019.

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is accused of sexual abuse and incest that police say happened for nearly five years.

36-year-old Zachariah Sidney allegedly sexually abused a relative when the victim was first 14 years old until they were 19 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the abuse happened from January 2015 until December 2019.