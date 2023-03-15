Ankeny police: 7th teen arrested in connection to February 2022 shooting

18-year-old Pray Reh is one of the teens who were allegedly involved in a fight-turned-shooting that led to a shootout with the Ankeny police in February 2022.

A seventh teen has been arrested and charged in connection to the Feb. 28, 2022 shooting at Prairie Point Apartments, according to Ankeny police.

Sgt. Corey Schneden told Local 5 that 18-year-old Pray Reh was arrested by Perry police early Tuesday morning.

Reh is one of the teens who were allegedly involved in a fight-turned-shooting that led to a shootout with the Ankeny police last year.

Officers followed a white car with its lights off while responding to the altercation around 11 p.m on Feb. 28, 2022. When police pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area.

Officers returned fire, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects. No one else was injured.

Five teens were arrested for their involvement on March 2, 2022. Another was also charged. In total, six juveniles were waived to adult court and one juvenile under 16 was not waived to adult court.

An arrest warrant for Reh has been active since last March.

Now, Reh is charged with the following:

Attempted murder

First-degree burglary

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Criminal gang participation