Police investigating alleged assault on Asian man in Ankeny

A social media post detailing an assault on an Asian man in Ankeny was deleted out of respect for the victim and their family, according to police.
However, officers with the Ankeny Police Department are conducting an investigation into the incident.
A press release on the City of Ankeny's website details the circumstances surrounding the incident from a policing perspective.
The release says the department was made aware of a Facebook post detailing an Asian man who was assaulted by multiple people at a local gas station. The post said the victim was hospitalized.
The post has since been deleted from Facebook by the person who posted it.
According to police, calls for police service over the weekend were checked and the Ankeny Fire Department was also contacted to see if they had transported anyone to a local hospital from the gas station following an assault.
No calls about this incident were on record at either agency, according to the release.
On Monday, police contacted the person who created the post on Facebook. The individual said she took the post down at the victim's family's request. The individual identified themself as a family friend of the victim.
According to the unidentified individual, the person attacked is no longer in the hospital. They declined to provide any more information to the police.
The department asks for those with any firsthand knowledge of the attack to contact the department by calling 515-286-3333.
