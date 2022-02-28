Ankeny police say two people shot at officers before fleeing

When officers pulled a car over on Saturday, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area, according to Ankeny PD.

ANKENY, Iowa — Police are searching for two people who exchanged gunfire with Ankeny police officers Saturday night.

Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said officers were responding to a fight at Prairie Point Apartments where gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a white car with its lights off leaving the area.

When officers pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area. Officers returned fire but it wasn't immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects. No one else was injured.