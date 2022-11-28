Man fired gun outside bar following 'altercation', Ankeny police say

Police say 53-year-old Robert Barker fired a gun outside the Yankee Clipper bar in Ankeny.

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is charged with attempted murder after he fired a gun outside an Ankeny bar early Monday morning, Ankeny police said.

Ankeny police responded to a call at the Yankee Clipper bar at 312 SW Maple St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a person who fired a gun, a release says. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Robert Barker attempted to escape, according to the department.

"It was determined the suspect had been in an altercation with anther patron of the bar which led to a shot being fired," the Ankeny Police Department said in a release.