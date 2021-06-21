Police: Man who left anti-LGBTQ notes on Boone homes arrested, charged with hate crimes

Robert Geddes was arrested Monday on four counts of trespass-hate crime after allegedly leaving notes on Boone homes Saturday.

BOONE, Iowa — A Boone man blamed for placing anti-LGBTQ notes on homes around town Saturday has been arrested by police.

Monday, Boone police officers arrested Robert Geddes, 25. He was charged with four counts each of trespass-hate crime and third-degree harassment.

He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.

Saturday, several community members who displayed LGBTQ Pride flags, yard signs, or doormats received notes reading "burn that gay flag."

Geddes was caught on neighbors' Ring Doorbell cameras posting the notes.