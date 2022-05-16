Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says 'armed and dangerous' man at large after assaulting deputy

Authorities say David Boley assaulted an Appanoose County deputy and has been at large since Saturday.

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man they say assaulted their deputy sheriff.

David Boley, 33, is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff's office said. In a release, they say Deputy Sheriff Gary Buckallew responded to a report of a suspicious person in Moravia on Saturday. That suspect was later identified as Boley, who was found to have a gun on him.

During the incident, Boley allegedly assaulted Buckallew, and then ran off.

Buckallew suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to an area hospital to be treated. Authorities are searching for Boley in rural areas around Iconium, west of Moravia.

Boley has active warrants for his arrest on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a minor, and child endangerment.

Boley is 5'10" tall, weighs 280 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, which might be shaved. He also has several tattoos, including the letters "NY" on his left shoulder, a burning cross and a Green Bay Packers logo on his left arm and a skull on his left calf.