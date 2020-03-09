Armed man shot and killed by Bettendorf police officer

A man with a sharp-edged weapon was shot dead by police in a Bettendorf home.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of 16th 1/2 Street and Bellevue Avenue where somebody reportedly had a knife to a four-year-old's throat, according to a statement from Bettendorf Chief of Police Keith Kimball. Officers were dispatched shortly before noon on Thursday, September 3.

When police got into the house, there was a man holding a "sharp edged weapon" who police engaged with. Chief Kimball said there were multiple young children present and there was an "imminent danger."

An officer fired his gun at the man, hitting him once. The man, a 53-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported and police said there is no threat to the public.

No names have been released at this time.