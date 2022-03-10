1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon

Des Moines Police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 1100 block of East Army Post Road this afternoon.

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon.

Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1100 block of East Army Post Road.

Police said more than 20 shots were fired.

One individual has been transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DMPD will have an extended presence on the scene as all evidence is processed. The scene remained active as of 6 p.m.

