Arrest made in homicide investigation in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood from earlier this year

Alex Arthur was arrested, accused of interfering in the investigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after officers said he tried to delete evidence related to a homicide investigation that killed two people in January of this year.

Des Moines police said Alex Arthur has been charged with one count of Obstructing Prosecution. They say he was in control of property in the 2700 block of 51st Street in the Merle Hay neighborhood, where the crime scene was.

Police said Arthur deliberately deleted part of video surveillance footage related to the investigation.

21-year-old Karyree Henderson and 28-year-old Damiko L. Carr, both Des Moines residents died.

One of the victims, Alonzo L. Kearney, 26, was arrested for Interference With Official Acts and other warrants shortly after he was released from the hospital.