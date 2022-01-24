Arrest made in Marshalltown stabbing, police say

Police say Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo is charged with murder in the stabbing of Yannick Mangubu earlier this month.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu, according to the Marshalltown Police Department.

Police say Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo is charged with Murder in the First Degree after an investigation into Mangubu's death. Mangubu died on Jan. 2, and an autopsy determined his death to be from stabbing.

Madogo was booked into the Marshall County Jail and is being held pending an initial court appearance.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation should contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at here. Tip submissions can be rewarded with up to $1,000.