Federal law enforcement investigating attempted arson of Polk County Courthouse following George Floyd protests

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering $5,000 for any information relating to an individual that attempted to start a fire at the Polk County Courthouse during the George Floyd protests on May 30.

The ATF is partnering with Des Moines Police Deptartment in investigating the incident.

Information can be submitted by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS or by texting ATFKC with the information to 63975.

CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa is also accepting tips. Information can be submitted by calling 515-223-1400 or by clicking/tapping here.

Local 5 has reached out to police for clarification on the ATF's involvement in the case.