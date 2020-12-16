Arson suspect seen on camera caught himself on fire, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

The Sheriff's Office said the man may have injuries on one or both of his arms.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an arson suspect spotted on camera lighting a car, and themselves, on fire last Friday.

It happened at a parking lot near the intersection of NE 51st Avenue and NE 17th Street at 11:17 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect captured on camera could have sustained injuries to one or possibly both arms, according to the video obtained by investigators.

The suspect's vehicle, a white sedan with darker back w heels, was spotted on camera.

The Sheriff's Office provided pictures of the vehicle, which appears to have a darker-colored wheel on the rear, driver side.