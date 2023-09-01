1 injured in Monday shooting, sheriff's office looks to identify potential witnesses

A man was shot Monday morning at the Baymont Inn & Suites. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says one suspect is in custody.

One person was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines hotel Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A deputy on patrol in the area of the Baymont Inn & Suites on NE 14th Street heard what sounded like gunshots around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Upon investigation, deputies located a male victim with gunshot wounds in the courtyard of the inn. They also saw a suspect running away from the scene.

Deputies performed first aid on the man, who was eventually transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Nathaniel Ray Hoffman, was later located by deputies. He is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail facing several charges including Attempted Murder, Robbery in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent.

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help in identifying two women, pictured below, as possible witnesses to the shooting.

