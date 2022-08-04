2 suspects charged with murdering Benton County woman

Two people are accused of murdering 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, with one of them being her stepdaughter.

PALO, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Monday, July 18

Two people have been charged in with murder in the July death of 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jodie's stepdaughter, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans, on Wednesday.

Officials also arrested suspect Tacoa Talley, 38, on Thursday.

The arrests come after authorities responded to the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo on July 15 to perform a wellness check on Jodie, only to find her dead in her home.

According to a criminal complaint, Samantha:

Made threats to harm Jodie

Mentioned killing Jodie on at least two occasions, once in a handwritten note and again in a Snapchat video

Admitted to killing Jodie, stating she "suffocated Jodie Bevans with a pillow while her accomplice choked Jodie Bevans"

Samantha and Tacoa are both charged with Murder in the First Degree.

An autopsy had previously ruled the cause of Jodie's death as undetermined and the manner of death as a homicide, DPS said.