Suspicious death under investigation in Benton County

PALO, Iowa — Authorities in Benton County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home under 'suspicious conditions.'

On Friday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo to perform a wellness check on Jodie Bevans, 58.

Authorities found Bevans in her home dead when they arrived.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation due to suspicious nature of Bevans' death and the 'condition of the scene.' Iowa DCI did not specify what made the death suspicious.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday. The results of Bevans' cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Attorney's Office, Medical Examiner's Office, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety Criminalistics Lab are all assisting in the investigation.