Bikes set to be donated stolen from Des Moines nonprofit

Street Collective had 15 bikes stolen from behind their shop Wednesday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For Mike Armstrong and Street Collective, it's been a "strange week" for the Des Moines nonprofit.

The group had 15 bikes stolen Wednesday night, some of which were going to be donated to essential workers.

An effort to help the public went awry after the more-than dozen bikes were stolen, and Street Collective is hoping they'll still be able to do some good.

"[Thursday] we still had a couple of outstanding bike giveaway requests," Armstrong said. "And we weren't able to fill them because this was our stock of bikes that we were gonna turn around for that."

The bikes were stolen out of a truck parked behind the business on Wednesday night, according to Armstrong.

"It was parked in the alley behind the shop, backed up to the wall and secured so we felt good about it," Amstrong said. "It was 15 adult bikes ... we're estimating it about $3,500 value."

Not all the stolen bikes were going to be donated. Some were going to be sold to benefit other bike donations and programs.

Street Collective has already donated 20 bikes to those in need of transportation.

But now? They have no more bikes to give away.

"Like any small business or nonprofit right now, we're pretty lean," Armstrong said. "So that lost revenue really hurts. Our community has been fantastic."

"We've gotten so many offers for further bike donations, so we're hoping to build that up and get back to our regular service."

Still, a theft like Wednesday night hits pretty hard at a time like this.

"Yeah, it is just a real bummer to wake up and see that happen."