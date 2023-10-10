State reaches the end of their witness list on Day 5 of Bravon Tukes trial

The lead detective on this case spoke more on criminal gang activity, while the defense asked about Tukes' search history and messages between others .

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state has reached the end of its witness list in the trial of Bravon Tukes, with the defense arguing that prosecutors haven't proven Tukes' involvement.

Lead Detective Jeffrey George was on the stand for most of the day Tuesday.

The State asked George about criminal gang activity before going into detail about the meanings of various signs, social media posts and specific threats.

“So this was a social media post observed on Mr. Tukes’ public Facebook page on Jan. 15, it states, 'I don’t want no peace I want to see dead bodies cause my lil bro died and I want the same for everybody,'" George read.

Prosecutors also laid out messages from the day of the fatal shooting at Starts Right Here shooting between Tukes and Preston Walls, the second suspect in the case.

However, in the defense's cross-examination, they asked specifically about Kemoney McDuffy. McDuffy was in contact with Walls the day of the shooting, asking him to meet him at Mullet's, a restaurant, and communicating with Walls more than Tukes did.

Defense: “Well Preston wanted Kemoney there didn’t he though? He sent the location to Kemoney not Bravon, correct?"

George: "There was phone calls to Bravon as well so I guess you could say he had options."

Defense: "So Kemoney is perhaps a co-conspirator?"

George: "I had no direct messages between Mr. McDuffey and Mr. Walls talking about killing OMB gang members leading up to this."

The defense also brought up Tukes' search history while he was in the Mullet's parking lot, which is where he picked up Walls.

The defense says the search history shows Tukes wasn't planning a getaway because he was searching various things from clothing items to pornography. The defense called one witness to the stand Tuesday afternoon, a private investigator.

The P.I. showed call history between Tukes and Walls, as well as testifying about what Tukes' social media posts meant.