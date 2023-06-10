Day 3 of the Trial of Bravon Tukes: Des Moines Police Department continues their testimony

Today

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday marked Day 3 of the Bravon Tukes murder trial in the fatal January shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines.

The jury heard from medical examiners and criminal investigators about the crime scene evidence they saw. Senior Investigator Kevin Risk described what he saw when he arrived on the scene that day.

"There were large numbers of fire casings projectile impacts and some areas of blood in the rear large room of the building and some that extended to the front hallway," Risk said.

A lot of the information presented in court was also presented in the trial of Preston Walls. Though Tukes was in court Friday, there was no mention of his involvement in the shooting. While there weren't a lot of people who sat in the courtroom's gallery, Tukes' mother and brother could be spotted in the crowd.

Tukes is the second suspect to go to trial for the January 2023 Starts Right Here shooting, which killed two people and severely injured another.

Tukes is charged with five criminal counts:

Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Attempt to Commit Murder (one count)

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (one count)

Criminal Gang Participation (one count)