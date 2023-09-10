Bravon Tukes trial: Police detective details messages exchanged before shooting

Text messages between Bravon Tukes and Preston Walls shown in court were presented to prove the two wanted OMB gang members dead.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The lead detective in the case against Bravon Tukes took the stand on Monday, revealing text messages between Tukes and Preston Walls and how they talked about different gang members.

These messages showed how the two of them wanted OMB gang members dead. OMB is the gang two victims in the Starts Right Here shooting, Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, were believed to be part of.

All of the text messages revealed in court came after the death of Trevontay Jenkins, Tukes' half-brother.

Prosecutors believe these messages portrayed Tukes' motive in the shooting.

"So, there was rap videos put out by OMB disrespecting the Strap OTR side of the gangs, basically saying that they've killed more people than the Strap gang has killed of their people," said Det. Jeffrey George of the Des Moines Police Department. "So it's really quite simple. There is a literal score they keep of who is shooting who and who's got more bodies on each side, so Mr. Tukes is saying he needs to up the score,."

All of these messages were sent after OMB gang members made a diss video about the death of Tukes' half-brother.

The first day back at school after winter break, which was when Tukes' half-brother was killed and the diss video was made, Walls and Tukes exchanged numerous messages.

"I'm killing them n-word, when I get to school, I'm shooting at the police when they get up with me, I'm finna cash out behind little bro's name. And then he says heaven looking like the place to be," George testified.

The state also showed messages from the day before the shooting happened.

"So then Walls states, for sure imma play it cool till I pass this test then I'm bussing of them n-words. So, bussing meaning like 'shoot' would be what that means," George said.

Finally, the day ended with all of the messages leading up to the day of the shooting.

"He says finna tweak, which means he's preparing to tweak, which kind of means like go off, blackout is kind of the context of that. So, this is at 12:43 p.m. so this would've been after Mr. Walls cut his GPS ankle monitor off and while Mr.Tukes was staged in the Mullet's parking lot, but prior to the shootings. Mr. Walls states OTW, which means on the way, so he's telling Mr. Tukes he's going to be on his way," George said.