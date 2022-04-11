Man charged with killing brother with shotgun after arguing about a car

66-year-old Michael Hinners is charged with one count of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his brother, 59-year-old Anthony Hinners

POMEROY, Iowa — An alleged argument over a car lead to a man fatally shooting his brother in Calhoun County, according to court documents.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says it was called to 210 S. Ontario Street in Pomeroy on Saturday where they found 59-year-old Anthony Hinners suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate, and the pair charged Hinners brother, 66-year-old Michael Hinners with first-degree murder. He's currently booked in the Carroll County Jail held on a cash bond of $1,000,000.

According to court records, Michael and Anthony were arguing outside Michael's home over a car that would not start. Michael was on the front porch with a 10 gauge shotgun and shot Anthony once in the chest.