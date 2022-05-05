Adel man is 8th Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Capitol surveillance footage and videos obtained by the FBI show 41-year-old Chad Heathcote of Adel entering the U.S. Capitol along with other rioters.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Another Iowan has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

An anonymous person wrote the FBI a letter in late January 2021 stating they spoke to someone who talked to Heathcote's wife and was told Heathcote traveled to D.C. with another person, according to charging documents.

Another tip came in February, with that person "stating that 'Chad' bragged on Facebook about being in Washington, D.C. to stop the steal. However, he took down his Twitter and Facebook account the day after the riot." This person later told the FBI they recognized Heathcote in news coverage of the riot.

Heathcote's location in Washington was confirmed by GPS records of his cell phone, the FBI says in court documents. Two other people told the FBI they recognized Heathcote's face after being shown photos of him at the U.S. Capitol that day.

Heathcote was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He is the eighth Iowan charged in the Capitol riot investigation. Kyle Young of Redfield has a plea hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.