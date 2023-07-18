'A huge public safety issue': Man's car damaged twice in 3 weeks from flung rocks on Grand Avenue

Near the intersection of 35th Street and Grand Avenue, cars are getting damaged from rocks being thrown at them during the evening hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few weeks ago, multiple people expressed their frustrations on the Nextdoor app after driving down a Des Moines road and having rocks thrown at their cars, damaging the vehicles.

This ongoing issue is happening off of 35th Street and Grand Avenue.

For one Des Moines resident, this has happened twice now, and the second one was three weeks after initial police reports were filed.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw a kid. I saw him actually throw the rock. Your reaction when that happens is to slam your breaks on. So it’s a nuisance, it’s a huge public safety issue, and it’s one of the busiest streets in Des Moines," said Dan Spellman, whose car was damaged after a rock was thrown at it.

The first time Spellman thought it was a gunshot; and the second time his car was hit, there was even more damage.

“My daughter usually sits in the front seat, my daughter or son. You know if it would’ve hit a little, couple inches lower, it would’ve gone through the window for sure. If the window had been open it would’ve just hit them straight on. Probably seriously injured or killed them," Spellman said.

Others who have had their car damaged found that all the damage is happening in the same area, at the same time.

Despite multiple police reports, an investigation is still on going, and no one has been found responsible.

“I figured the situation had been resolved so it was safe to drive down Grand again and then, you know, last night I learned that wasn’t the case," Spellman said.

The Des Moines Police Department says it is a tough situation to come to a solution, and they are looking for some help.