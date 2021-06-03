Carroll police: Wanted fugitive jumps to the driver's seat, hits police officer during traffic stop

The search is underway for the suspect, Dennis Guider Jr.

CARROLL, Iowa — The search is underway for a wanted fugitive, who police said hit a police officer during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Officers spotted a vehicle with a man, Dennis Guider Jr. of Chicago Heights, ill., who was wanted for a parole violation.

Police said Guider Jr. was in the passenger seat, and wouldn't cooperate with officers.

They said as they were trying to get him to leave the vehicle, Guider Jr. jumped to the driver seat, fleeing the traffic stop and hitting an officer.

Officers said Guider Jr. then drove to the 600 block of Burgess Avenue, where he veered off the road and hit a culvert. The officer was thrown from the vehicle.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.