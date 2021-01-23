2 charged with murder, staging suicide in 2019 Cedar Rapids homicide

The victim was found dead with an air pistol place in his lap, police said

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are in custody in a Cedar Rapids man's death that authorities say was staged to look like a suicide.

Police say 44-year-old Randal Joseph Campbell was found dead June 21, 2019, with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso.

Investigators determined the scene was staged to appear to be a suicide.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Conklin was charged with second-degree murder and obstructing justice in Campbell's death.