Trial moved for Iowa man charged in mother's fatal beating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The first-degree murder trial of a Cedar Rapids man charged in the fatal beating of his mother last year has been postponed until next year.

The Gazette reports the trial for 51-year-old George Deason had been set for November, but lawyers on both sides asked for more time to prepare.

Police have said Deason attacked 71-year-old Elsie Mae Deason in her home on June 30, 2020, and believe the attack was carried out in an effort to steal $50 from her.