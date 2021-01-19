Cedar Rapids man charged in US Capitol riots granted pretrial release

Leo Kelly appeared in front of a federal judge Tuesday afternoon.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One day after he was arrested by FBI agents in Cedar Rapids, Leo Christopher Kelly was released from jail as he awaits trial in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

According to KCRG-TV9, Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts granted Kelly pretrial release due to his "extremely limited criminal history."

Kelly is facing two federal charges stemming from his alleged involvement:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Terms of his release include:

Must surrender his passport and is not allowed to get a new one

Will be monitored by GPS

Must work full-time

Not allowed to possess firearms, ammunition, or controlled substances

Cannot leave the area in the Northern District of Iowa, unless granted permission to travel to Washington, D.C. for court proceedings

If Kelly violates any of these conditions, he could face additional fines or be arrested again.

During Tuesday' hearing, Kelly waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Federal officials want Kelly prosecuted in Washington, D.C.

Kelly's next hearing is in the District of Columbia on Feb. 9.