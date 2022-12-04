Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Police have said Timothy Rush, 32, was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing two people and injuring 10 others.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub.

Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.

Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others.

Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. The Gazette also reported that in an affidavit used to determine his eligibility for a court-appointed attorney, Rush indicated he had worked for the nightclub but was “no longer employed.”

The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators have said they believe two people carried out the shootings. Police have not named the second suspect and have not announced any other arrests in the shooting.