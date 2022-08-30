Police fatally shoot man in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and have not been named, pending an investigation from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was fatally shot by Cedar Rapids police officers early Tuesday morning, according a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Police say two officers encountered an armed man at the scene of a domestic disturbance at 5560 6th St. SW around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Officers fatally shot the man while attempting to detain him. No officers were injured in the shooting, police say.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and have not been named, pending an investigation from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The name of the deceased man has not been released at this time.