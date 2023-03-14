Pella teacher charged for harassing Tulip Time Court member's family with anonymous letters

Police say Chandra Clark anonymously mailed the victims photos of their daughter with edited, "vulgar" captions in order to harass the family.

PELLA, Iowa — A Pella woman has been arrested for mailing photos to the family of a Tulip Time Court member with "abusive and vulgar" captions, according to court documents.

Chandra Clark anonymously mailed the victims photos of their daughter with edited captions in order to harass the family in Dec. 2022, police said.

Clark, a teacher in the Pella Community School District, is charged with harassment in the third degree.

The victims told officers "the pictures caused them alarm and annoyance." Police believe the family wasn't the only recipient of the letters.

"There were several letters sent to different organizations associated with Tulip Time," Capt. Paul Haase with the Pella Police Department told Local 5.

Clark admitted to sending the anonymous envelopes containing photos to the victims.

One of the victims has filed a no-contact order against Clark.