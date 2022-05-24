NW Iowa police officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away.

Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident after the girl was hit on Friday afternoon, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Iowa State Patrol said McGee's truck struck the girl, from Cherokee, who was in a crosswalk, McGee, who was off duty, left the scene, according to an accident report.