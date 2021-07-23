Ankeny man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn't mean to startle'

CHICAGO — An Ankeny man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told responding officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone” and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city.
Police video released Thursday shows 32-year-old Keegan Casteel telling officers he forgot to remove all the firearms from his gun range bag because he packed in a rush before he left for Chicago.
The video given to Local 5 is heavily redacted but does show one officer holding multiple magazines and another officer holding multiple rounds while in Casteel's room.
The Ankeny man was arrested on July 4 after witnesses told police he had a rifle inside his hotel room. In court, prosecutors say Casteel's rifle had four magazines next to it and a live round in the chamber.
Casteel’s attorney says he was in Chicago during the July Fourth holiday weekend to propose to his girlfriend. He proposed after he was released.
As part of his bond, Casteel was able to return to Iowa after his release.