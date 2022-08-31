Clive police: 15-year-old driver hits, injures 70-year-old pedestrian Wednesday

Police say a teenage boy with a school driver's permit struck a 70-year-old man around 7:30 a.m. in Clive, leaving him with serious injuries.

CLIVE, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street early Wednesday morning, the Clive Police Department said.

Police say a 15-year-old boy with a school driver's permit struck and injured a 70-year-old man around 7:30 a.m. in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive.

The driver told police the sun was in his eyes, which made it hard for him to see the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene, another driver on the road called 911 and bystanders gave the pedestrian first aid until crews arrived.

As of Wednesday morning, the victim was at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines with serious injuries.

"Charges are pending the outcome of a complete investigation," Clive PD said.

