Clive police: Juvenile charged for bringing toy handgun to school, threatening 2

Police say that a juvenile brought the fake weapon to Crestview School of Inquiry around 3:26 p.m. Thursday.

CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive juvenile is being charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon after bringing a toy handgun to school and threatening at least two people, Clive police said in a press release.

Police responded to a "report of an armed person" outside the Crestview School of Inquiry at 3:26 p.m. The individual was identified as a juvenile. It was later discovered the weapon was a toy handgun.

The suspect pointed the toy handgun at two separate juveniles, one of which was no longer on the school premises, according to police.

Police later located the suspect at a nearby residence, where they recovered the toy weapon used in the incident.

“While this incident only involved a toy, you can see from this photo, that the resemblance to a real firearm is uncanny, and under the wrong circumstances could have had a devastating effect to those involved, their families and the community as a whole," Lt. Mark Rehberg said.

Due to the suspect being a minor, police have not released their identity.

