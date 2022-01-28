Clive PD asking for help finding man accused of sex crimes

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community, but ask anyone who sees James Hunter to call 515-222-3321.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 36-year-old James Allen Anthony Hunter.

While police say there is no immediate threat to the community, Hunter is currently wanted on two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Police said Hunter is 5'10" and weighs 225 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hunter or has information about where he is should call 515-222-3321. Callers can remain anonymous.