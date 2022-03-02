x
Have you seen this man? Clive PD searching for suspect in bank robbery

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Damon Herzog at 515-867-5017.
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of robbing the Great Western Bank at 13150 Hickman Road.

Employees told police a man wearing a ski mask entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He indicated he had a gun but police could not confirm this. The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot, jumping a fence and running south into a residential neighborhood.

Officers found cash scattered along the suspect's escape route, and evidence indicates the suspect ran toward the Greenbelt Trail.

The suspect is described as a white man of larger build wearing a dark Nirvana sweatshirt.

