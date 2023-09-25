Clive police offering $5,000 reward for information on playground arson

Police said the playground equipment at Stonegate Park is a total loss and will cost more than $100,000 to replace.

CLIVE, Iowa — Anyone with information leading to an arrest in an August arson at a Clive playground will receive a $5,000 reward, police announced Monday.

The fire destroyed a Clive playground on Thursday, Aug. 17, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. Police and fire crews responded to Stonegate Park at 15280 Boston Parkway just before 2 a.m., where they found the playground equipment completely engulfed.

First responders put out the blaze, but the playground was a total loss.

“We are saddened at the loss of this wonderful community asset and angered at the senselessness of this crime. We are working to determine who committed this criminal act so they are held legally and financially responsible," Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in an August statement.

More than a month later, police are still searching for the perpetrators. They ask that anyone with information about the fire call Sgt. Damon Herzog at 515-867-5017.