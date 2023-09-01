Des Moines man convicted of sexual abuse sentenced to 12 years in prison

Coby Duane Hemphill is sentenced to a 12-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of sexual abuse was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Friday, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

Hemphill was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor on April 14, 2023.

Evidence presented at trial indicated that Hemphill, who was 28 years old at the time of the crime, engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old girl. Hemphill also possessed a nude photo of the victim's breasts on his phone.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Hemphill in April 2022, the victim told police she had sex with Hemphill on two occasions in March 2022.

Hemphill will stay at the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility, where he will undergo sex offender treatment, pay court costs and fines and make restitution to the victim's family.

Judge David Nelmark also ordered a victim-offender dialogue, if the victim's family wants to confront Hemphill.

Hemphill will be on the Sex Offender Registry for life.