Man arrested for alleged arson in Conrad house fire Tuesday

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out at approximately 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night.

CONRAD, Iowa — A man is behind bars after a late-night house fire killed his family pet and destroyed his home on Aug. 16, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

45-year-old Jacob Switzer was arrested for alleged arson after a house fire broke out at his home at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Washington St. in Conrad, Iowa Tuesday.

Law enforcement says they responded to a report of a house fire with a teenage girl still in the home but determined upon arrival that only a family pet was still inside. The family pet died in the fire.

Switzer was taken to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and later booked into the Grundy Jail, where he remains in custody with a $50,000 bond.

