Crime

Iowa man pleads guilty to charges in crash that killed Cedar Rapids woman

The man plead guilty to vehicular manslaughter, as well as other vehicle-related and drug charges, almost two years after a crash that killed a 43-year-old woman.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of drugs. 

Reports show that 32-year-old Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids.

Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler's vehicle, killing her.

Police say a toxicology report showed Wagehoft had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system.

