Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines

The suspect lost control and crashed into a building at 520 SE 4th Street, before running from the scene.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say.

A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest. 

The suspect lost control and crashed into a building at 520 SE 4th Street, before running from the scene.

DMPD located the suspect a few blocks away. 

The suspect was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries before being transported to Polk County Jail.

