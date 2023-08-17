Nodaway Valley football coach charged with 46 counts related to sexual abuse

Court documents allege 42-year-old Ryan Kissell began sexually abusing a child in 2013, with the abuse continuing until July 2023.

CRESTON, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains descriptions of an alleged crime that may be disturbing to some.

An Iowa high school teacher and football coach is facing more than 40 charges related to sexual abuse of a minor, court documents say.

Ryan Kissell, 42, was arrested on Wednesday by the Creston Police Department. In May, he was hired to be the head football coach at Nodaway Valley High School and be a special education teacher at the high school, according to school board documents.

Kissell is charged with 21 counts of sexual abuse, 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child and one count of continued sexual abuse of a child. All are felonies.

Court documents allege Kissell began sexually abusing a child in approximately 2013. The abuse continued until early July 2023.

“The Nodaway Valley Community School District is aware that one of its staff members was arrested on Aug. 16 arising out of past conduct unrelated to the staff member’s work in the district or district operations,” Nodaway Valley CSD said in a statement. “The staff member has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.”

Police say Kissell used sexual abuse as a form of punishment on multiple occasions, forcing the victim to touch his genitals or perform oral sex. Much of the abuse occurred while the victim was under the age of 12.

Kissell previously served as a teacher and coach in the Creston Community School District.

In a statement to Local 5, the district said in part: "The district is not aware of any inappropriate involvement with our students and will continue to monitor this closely. We take these allegations seriously and will take necessary action in accordance with the law and district policies."

Local 5 has reached out to the Nodaway Valley Community School District, but has yet to hear back.

Kissell is being held without bond at the Union County Jail.