Creston police officer charged with domestic assault

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston police officer was charged with domestic assault over the weekend after his own department responded to an incomplete 9-1-1 call from a female with injuries, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Creston police officers responded to the call coming from a Creston home Sunday around 5 a.m.

They found a woman with "visible physical injuries," according to a DPS release, and she said off-duty Sgt. Eric Shawler with Creston PD assaulted her.

"At the request of Creston Police Chief Paul Vermeer, a Special Agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent investigation into the assault," the release states.

Officers took him to the Union County Law Enforcement Center to investigate.

Shawler has been charged with one count of Domestic Assault Causing Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was taken to the Adams County Jail but has since posted bond.