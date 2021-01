Police: Shots fired from multiple guns into home where people were celebrating the New Year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City police say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a New Year's party.

Police say several shots were fired Friday morning from multiple guns into a home where people were celebrating New Year's Eve.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

Four others who were shot were treated at hospitals and are in stable condition.