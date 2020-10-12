Trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, pushed back to May 2021

A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 15, 2021 in Poweshiek County.

NOTE: The above video is from the November 2019 hearing on a motion to suppress Cristhian Bahena Rivera's conversations with law enforcement.

A judge has once again set a new trial date for the man accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with Murder in the First Degree after investigators said he led them to her body in August 2018.

A January 2021 trial date was set in July, but a Wednesday order from Judge Joel Yates has pushed the trial back to May 17, 2021 in Scott County.

