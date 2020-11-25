Dallas County Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam

They say if you receive strange calls that don't make sense, hang up and call law enforcement.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A scam alert tonight from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, where they someone is impersonating one of their own employees.

Officials posted on Facebook they've received reports of someone falsely claiming they're a Sergeant Jim Brown, in order to get personal information from people.

