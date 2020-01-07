Man charged with attempted murder in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Perry man is in the Dallas County Jail, accused of attempted murder after deputies claimed he hit a victim with a metal jack handle in early March.
Deputies were called to the Dallas County Hospital for an assault call. They met up with the victim, who they described as being severely injured in the face. They said the victim and witnesses identified Michael Godwin as a possible suspect.
Following an investigation, deputies determined Godwin struck the victim, badly hurting him.
Godwin is charged with Attempted Murder and Willful Injury-Causing Serious Injury.