x
crime

Pella Police Department: Intoxicated man arrested for displaying weapon

Police in Pella arrested 37-year-old Daniel Burtschi after he allegedly brandished a handgun and a long gun in the parking lot of Sports Page Bar and Grill.
Credit: Pella Police Department
Daniel Burtschi, 37, was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun and a long gun in the parking lot of Sports Page Bar and Grill on May 18.

PELLA, Iowa — A Pella man is in custody for multiple charges after he allegedly displayed two weapons in the parking lot of a restaurant on Monday evening.

A release from the Pella Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed man displaying a weapon in the parking lot of Sports Page Bar and Grill around 4:08 p.m. Monday. 

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Daniel Burtschi, 37, who matched the description. Witness reports said Burtschi appeared to be holding a handgun and a long gun as he threatened construction workers nearby.

A search warrant was done on Burtschi's vehicle. The investigation resulted in the following charges, according to Pella police:

Public intoxication – simple misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 30 days' jail and a $1,000 fine

Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of between $625 and $6,250

Going armed with intent is a class “D” felony punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of between $750 and $7,500

Harassment in the first degree is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of between $625 and $6,250

Possession of weapons while intoxicated is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of between $315 and $1,875

Burtschi was brought into custody at the Pella Police Department.

